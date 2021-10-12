Zacks: Analysts Expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $471.11 Million

Equities analysts expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to announce $471.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $436.15 million to $500.30 million. Compass Diversified posted sales of $418.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $487.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.74 million.

CODI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy purchased 3,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $89,161.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns acquired 1,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,992.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,842 shares of company stock worth $493,060. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at about $2,245,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at about $2,469,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 13.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

CODI stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,939. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -238.62 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

