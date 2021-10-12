Zacks: Analysts Expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exponent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.39. Exponent posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exponent.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.11 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPO. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In other Exponent news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 875 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,583 shares of company stock worth $6,406,594 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPO stock traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $112.25. The company had a trading volume of 167,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,542. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.02 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $120.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exponent (EXPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.