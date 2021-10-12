Zacks: Analysts Expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $270.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to announce $270.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $266.20 million and the highest is $275.68 million. Insulet reported sales of $234.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.80 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PODD shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.31.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Insulet by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Insulet by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Insulet by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 14.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PODD traded up $7.72 on Friday, reaching $300.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,144. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Insulet has a twelve month low of $214.93 and a twelve month high of $309.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of -637.46 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.14 and a 200-day moving average of $278.64.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

