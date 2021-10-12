Zacks: Analysts Expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to Announce $1.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to report $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Knight-Swift Transportation reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Knight-Swift Transportation.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

KNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

NYSE KNX traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.84. The stock had a trading volume of 41,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,149. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $54.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.65%.

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,813.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,192,000 after purchasing an additional 67,048 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 43.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 528,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,400,000 after purchasing an additional 159,152 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.