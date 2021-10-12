Zacks: Analysts Expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 883.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MGY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Financial upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $20.62.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

