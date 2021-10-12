Zacks: Analysts Expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.49). NanoString Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($2.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The business had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

In related news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $1,413,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $83,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,813. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 152,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

NSTG stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.91. The stock had a trading volume of 12,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,566. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.43 and a 200 day moving average of $59.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.70.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

