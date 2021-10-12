Zacks: Analysts Expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. QuinStreet reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:QNST traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,033. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. QuinStreet has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.07 million, a PE ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.88.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $142,417.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $373,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,463.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,672 shares of company stock worth $2,404,574 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,966,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,725,000 after acquiring an additional 168,046 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,267,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,717,000 after acquiring an additional 122,278 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 3.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,529,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after acquiring an additional 78,856 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 5.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,508,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,617,000 after acquiring an additional 123,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 11.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,695,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after acquiring an additional 177,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

