Zacks: Analysts Expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to post $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Renewable Energy Group posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $816.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.95 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on REGI. Truist lowered their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

REGI stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.08. 3,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,643. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average is $58.40. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

In related news, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 9,769 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $502,810.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and sold 23,536 shares worth $1,325,933. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

