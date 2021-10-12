Zacks: Analysts Expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to post $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Renewable Energy Group posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $816.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.95 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on REGI. Truist lowered their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

REGI stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.08. 3,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,643. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average is $58.40. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

In related news, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 9,769 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $502,810.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and sold 23,536 shares worth $1,325,933. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.