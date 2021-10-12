Zacks: Analysts Expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to Post $0.64 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) will report $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.65. The GEO Group reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in The GEO Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in The GEO Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The GEO Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in The GEO Group by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in The GEO Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 89,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GEO stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,857,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,053,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.71. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.91.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

