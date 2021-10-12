Zacks: Analysts Expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Equities analysts expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ZIX’s earnings. ZIX posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ZIX.

Get ZIX alerts:

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 70.86% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZIXI shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of ZIX in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of ZIX stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,749. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. ZIX has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.15 million, a P/E ratio of -22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of ZIX by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 213,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 27,441 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ZIX by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of ZIX by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 414,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 131,937 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ZIX by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 285,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 121,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ZIX by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 28,048 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIX (ZIXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.