Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) to report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allied Esports Entertainment’s earnings. Allied Esports Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allied Esports Entertainment.

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the first quarter worth $58,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 43,998 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AESE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,556. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.