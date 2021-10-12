Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.69 Million

Equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will announce sales of $119.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $126.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.70 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year sales of $718.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $716.30 million to $719.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $737.19 million, with estimates ranging from $714.70 million to $755.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $197.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.15 million.

AZPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded up $5.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,834,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,629. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $108.15 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.56.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 133.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,511,000 after purchasing an additional 105,892 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,177,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 29.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 37.0% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 588,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,963,000 after acquiring an additional 159,119 shares during the last quarter.

Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

