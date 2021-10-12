Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to Announce -$1.69 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to report earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.00) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.33). Blueprint Medicines reported earnings per share of $11.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 115.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year earnings of ($6.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.39) to ($5.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($6.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.62) to ($4.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Blueprint Medicines.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

In other news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $2,721,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,191 shares of company stock worth $5,546,557 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 20.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 180.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 46,079 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 65.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

BPMC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.79. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $125.61.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.