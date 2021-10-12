Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. BOX reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,197,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,139,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,889 shares of company stock worth $1,114,940 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in BOX by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 40,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in shares of BOX by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 17,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 78,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.51. 157,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,043,623. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. BOX has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $27.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.95 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

