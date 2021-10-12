Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts predict that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will announce $0.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $0.75. Matador Resources reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 890%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $4.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $6.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTDR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

NYSE MTDR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.08. 8,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,178. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $44.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average is $30.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 3,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,033.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,915,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,598 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,902 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,093,000 after purchasing an additional 894,934 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,509,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,382,000 after purchasing an additional 868,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 335.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 499,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after purchasing an additional 711,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

