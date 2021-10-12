Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to report $3.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the lowest is $2.30 million. Protagonist Therapeutics reported sales of $13.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 73.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year sales of $13.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.45 million to $18.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $43.82 million, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $75.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Northland Securities raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

In related news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 142,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.71. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

