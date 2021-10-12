Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.14 Million

Brokerages predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will announce sales of $8.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.07 million. Simulations Plus posted sales of $9.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year sales of $44.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.70 million to $44.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $51.53 million, with estimates ranging from $51.13 million to $51.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLP shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $586,505.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,443,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,251,808.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $395,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,958 shares of company stock worth $2,185,860. 23.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 46.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $761.03 million, a P/E ratio of 67.50, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $90.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.16.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.