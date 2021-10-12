Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to Post $0.65 EPS

Analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.67. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.11.

NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.05. 89,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,826,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

