Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will announce $2.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.42 billion. The Blackstone Group reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year sales of $9.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $9.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $11.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on BX. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 35,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 215,657 shares of company stock worth $5,046,801 and have sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.68. 124,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,483,059. The Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $136.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.22. The company has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

