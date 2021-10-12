Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.45. TriState Capital posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in TriState Capital during the second quarter valued at $15,630,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 267,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,359,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,467,000 after purchasing an additional 184,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 128,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 444,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 94,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. TriState Capital has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.59.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

