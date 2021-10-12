Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $811.70 Million

Brokerages forecast that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will report $811.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $807.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $815.40 million. Valvoline posted sales of $652.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

NYSE:VVV opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.90. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $34.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,862,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,372,000 after buying an additional 213,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 51.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,794,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,463,000 after buying an additional 2,986,234 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at $199,369,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,668,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,538,000 after purchasing an additional 324,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

