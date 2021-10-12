Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $80.20 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) will report $80.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.40 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $287.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $226.40 million to $347.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $989.22 million to $5.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of AVIR traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,780. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average is $30.45. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $94.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVIR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $4,350,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

