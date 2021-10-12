Zacks: Brokerages Expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to Announce $2.42 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.46. Becton, Dickinson and reported earnings of $2.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year earnings of $12.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $12.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.33.

In other news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $215,165,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,215,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $235.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.11 and its 200-day moving average is $248.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $226.15 and a 52 week high of $267.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

