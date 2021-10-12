Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings. Bryn Mawr Bank posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.53. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $56.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.53 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMTC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

BMTC stock opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $49.83. The firm has a market cap of $961.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMTC. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

