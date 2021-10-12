Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will report earnings per share of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Heartland Financial USA posted earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $174.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.56 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HTLF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 21.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTLF traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $49.89. The stock had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,664. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.33. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.