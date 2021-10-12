Zacks: Brokerages Expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $686.47 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will report $686.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $757.80 million and the lowest is $649.00 million. Newmark Group posted sales of $435.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.93 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NMRK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Newmark Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.43. 1,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,441. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

