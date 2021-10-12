Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will announce $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.53. Sterling Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sterling Bancorp.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The firm had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Shares of STL opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.00. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $27.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,360,000 after acquiring an additional 507,588 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 858,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after acquiring an additional 30,017 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $8,142,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,497,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,506,000 after acquiring an additional 155,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Bancorp (STL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.