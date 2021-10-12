Zacks: Brokerages Expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Telephone and Data Systems reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.17%.

TDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.13. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

