Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillman Solutions Corp. is a provider of complete hardware solutions. It designs product and merchandising solutions for complex categories which deliver to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores and OEM & Industrial customers. Hillman Solutions Corp., formerly known as Landcadia Holdings III Inc., is based in CINCINNATI. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.17.

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $10.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13). Analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

