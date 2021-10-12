Zacks Investment Research Lowers ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 18.31 and a current ratio of 18.50. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.38.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASLN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

