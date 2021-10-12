Zacks Investment Research Lowers Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) to Sell

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AXTA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.90.

NYSE AXTA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.58. 2,505,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,584. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $34.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 70.0% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 177,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 73,006 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after buying an additional 119,937 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,051,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,550,000 after buying an additional 184,806 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 167,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 29,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,118,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

