Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) to Hold

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Sidoti started coverage on Tecnoglass in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.88.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $195,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 452.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after buying an additional 324,108 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 67.1% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 330,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 132,739 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 40.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 294,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 8.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,428 shares during the last quarter. 18.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

