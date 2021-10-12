Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €107.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €104.33 ($122.75).

ZAL opened at €75.28 ($88.56) on Monday. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($58.66). The company’s 50-day moving average is €90.52 and its 200 day moving average is €91.74.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

