Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €113.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zalando has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €104.33 ($122.75).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €75.28 ($88.56) on Friday. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €90.52 and its 200-day moving average is €91.74.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.