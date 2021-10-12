Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $42.38

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.38 and last traded at $42.44, with a volume of 23970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.23.

ZLNDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zalando from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zalando currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zalando SE will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

