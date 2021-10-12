Zel (ZEL) Market Cap Hits $18.20 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.13 or 0.00209245 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.57 or 0.00127164 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.24 or 0.00130162 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000740 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002180 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.