Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.34) Per Share (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari anticipates that the company will earn ($1.34) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.97) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($8.31) EPS.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.21).

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZNTL. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $77.00 on Monday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $34.48 and a 52-week high of $77.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 19,015 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $970,335.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,799,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,764 shares of company stock worth $8,813,979. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

