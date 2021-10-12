Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.64.

ZVIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE ZVIA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 129,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,223. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22. Zevia PBC has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

