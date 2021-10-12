Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.65.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZH shares. 86 Research started coverage on Zhihu in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:ZH opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Zhihu has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.36 million. On average, research analysts predict that Zhihu will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Zhihu in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. Blackstone Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 7.4% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 1,012,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after acquiring an additional 69,683 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zhihu by 222.2% during the second quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

