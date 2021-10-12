ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zix Corporation is the leading provider of hosted email encryption and e-prescribing services. ZixCorp’s hosted Email Encryption Service provides an easy and cost-effective way to ensure customer privacy and regulatory compliance for corporate email. Its PocketScript e-prescribing service reduces costs and improves patient care by automating the prescription process between payors, doctors, and pharmacies. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.63.

NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $7.39 on Friday. ZIX has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The company has a market cap of $420.61 million, a PE ratio of -21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 70.86% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZIX will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIXI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ZIX by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,932,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,575 shares during the period. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the second quarter worth approximately $5,280,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIX by 699.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 515,171 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ZIX by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,473,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 360,965 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in ZIX during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,489,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

