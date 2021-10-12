Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zogenix is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with rare central nervous system conditions that have limited or no treatment options. The company is currently pursuing two therapies targeting the Dravet Syndrome and the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $17.67 price objective on Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $15.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04. Zogenix has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $23.69.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 558.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 10,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGNX. Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in Zogenix during the first quarter valued at $18,540,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,678,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,132,000 after acquiring an additional 755,896 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,712,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,955,000 after acquiring an additional 697,316 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,746,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,136,000 after acquiring an additional 578,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,970,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,046,000 after acquiring an additional 565,000 shares during the last quarter.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

