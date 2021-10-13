-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) to announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.06). Farmland Partners reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Farmland Partners.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 6.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

FPI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.41. 472,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,462. Farmland Partners has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $374.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

In other Farmland Partners news, Director John A. Good purchased 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $70,482.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $108,633. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,022,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,666,000 after purchasing an additional 60,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Farmland Partners by 9.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 111,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Farmland Partners by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 31,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 30,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 7.1% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 402,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. 41.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmland Partners (FPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.