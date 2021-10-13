-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Selecta Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 million.

SELB has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,052. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.02.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

