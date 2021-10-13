$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. Ooma reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on OOMA. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ooma by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,783,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,578,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,765,000 after purchasing an additional 394,456 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ooma by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,211,000 after purchasing an additional 213,100 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Ooma by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 957,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,052,000 after buying an additional 312,916 shares during the period. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Ooma by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 748,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after buying an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OOMA opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. Ooma has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.21 million, a PE ratio of -173.00 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.50.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

