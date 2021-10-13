-$0.10 EPS Expected for Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) to report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vtex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Vtex will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vtex.
Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $30.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million.
NYSE:VTEX traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,680. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.00. Vtex has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $33.36.
Vtex Company Profile
VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vtex (VTEX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.