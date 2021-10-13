-$0.10 EPS Expected for Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) to report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vtex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Vtex will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vtex.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $30.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VTEX. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vtex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

NYSE:VTEX traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,680. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.00. Vtex has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $33.36.

Vtex Company Profile

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

