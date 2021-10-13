$0.32 EPS Expected for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.31. Reynolds Consumer Products posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REYN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,126. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

In related news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 789 shares in the company, valued at $21,965.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael E. Graham acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,430.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. FMR LLC raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 58.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,576,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,492 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 12,388.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,161,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,120 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at $23,761,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 74.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,752,000 after purchasing an additional 769,433 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

