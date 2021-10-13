$0.65 EPS Expected for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) This Quarter

Analysts expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. MGM Growth Properties posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Growth Properties.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

MGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

MGP opened at $39.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. MGM Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Growth Properties (MGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.