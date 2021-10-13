-$0.73 EPS Expected for AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). AVROBIO reported earnings per share of ($1.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($2.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AVROBIO.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVRO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.63. 211,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29. AVROBIO has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $20.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 122.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AVROBIO in the second quarter worth about $49,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 112.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 110,244.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

