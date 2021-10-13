$0.84 EPS Expected for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. Stock Yards Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $57.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $101,014.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna L. Heitzman acquired 500 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,008 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 59.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 133.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.14 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

