$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will post $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.08. Travel + Leisure posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million.

TNL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $162,459,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,188,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $88,721,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $74,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $53.83 on Friday. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

